Police are desperate to find Francesca Brown, who went missing from Rogollo Place, Chatham, on Wednesday, 28 January 2026. Concern is mounting for the 72-year-old’s safety after she was last seen at her home around 2.30pm.

What Francesca Looks Like

White female, approximately 5ft 3in tall

Short brown hair and striking blue eyes

Last seen wearing a grey coat, black trousers, and a purple jumper

How You Can Help

If you have any urgent info on Francesca’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately. Quote reference 28-2364 when reporting. For non-urgent tips, get in touch via live chat on the police website or phone 101.

Time is ticking as worries grow. Keep your eyes peeled and help bring Francesca home safe.