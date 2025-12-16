Missing Ashford Woman: Drivers Urged to Check Dashcams

Police hunting for missing Ashford woman Catherine Rishworth are calling on local drivers to check their dashcam footage.

Last Seen in Dover Along A20

The 55-year-old vanished from Ashford at around 9.30am on Thursday 11 December 2025. CCTV confirmed sightings of Catherine at Ashford railway station earlier that morning. She was later spotted at 11.20am walking along the A20 near Limekiln Street in Dover.

Could Your Dashcam Help?

Motorists driving near Limekiln Street around that time are urged to review their dashcam videos. Footage could be key to tracking Catherine down.

Who Is Catherine Rishworth?

White female, 5ft 8in tall

Strawberry blond hair

May be wearing blue jeans, purple zip-up fleece jacket, and trainers

Has links to Canterbury

Concern for Her Safety

Officers say Catherine’s welfare is a serious concern. Anyone who has seen her or has vital information is asked to contact Kent Police immediately.

If you have urgent info, call 999 NOW. For other tips, dial 101 or use the live chat on the Kent Police website. Quote reference 13-0790.

Help bring Catherine home.