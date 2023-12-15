missing british boy alex batty found in france after six years

In a remarkable turn of events, Alex Batty, a British boy who disappeared under mysterious circumstances six years ago, has been found alive and well near Toulouse, France. Alex, originally from Oldham, Greater Manchester, was just 11 years old when he went missing while traveling with family members in southern Spain in October 2017.

He was with his mother, Melanie Batty, 38, and grandfather, David Batty, 59, who did not have parental guardianship at the time. The group was supposed to return from Marbella after a two-week trip but never came back, prompting a police inquiry.

Susan Caruana, Alex’s grandmother and official guardian, had speculated that the family might have adopted an “alternative lifestyle” somewhere. She expressed concerns at the time about the family’s rejection of mainstream schooling for Alex.

Now 17, Alex was discovered in Revel, east of Toulouse, by Fabien Accidini, a chiropractic student and part-time medicine delivery driver. Accidini described encountering Alex in the early hours of Wednesday, noting the teenager’s tall, blond appearance and his carrying of a skateboard and flashlight. After offering Alex a ride, Accidini learned of the teenager’s true identity and his story during their three-hour conversation.

French prosecutors confirmed that Alex had appeared in Revel. Investigators believe he may have escaped from a rural community in the foothills of the Pyrenees. Following his discovery, Alex was questioned by detectives and is currently under the care of the department’s social services, awaiting contact from his relatives.

A spokesperson for the French gendarmerie stated, “We can confirm that the young man who has been found is Alex Batty. He is well and providing information.” They also mentioned that the French authorities are coordinating with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), who are in contact with Alex’s family in England.

This case is complex and ongoing, with GMP stating the need for further inquiries and appropriate safeguarding measures. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has also expressed its involvement, offering support to Alex in France and liaising with local authorities.

Alex’s discovery has brought relief and a sense of closure to a case that has remained unresolved for years, highlighting the enduring efforts of law enforcement and communities in addressing missing persons cases. Further details and developments in this remarkable story are expected as investigations continue.