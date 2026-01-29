Police are desperately seeking help to find 12-year-old Maisie Conboy, who vanished from Tunbridge Wells on the evening of Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

Last seen on Chestnut Avenue at 9:30pm

Maisie was last spotted on Chestnut Avenue at 9.30pm. Officers say they are increasingly worried about her safety as time ticks on.

What Maisie Looks Like

White, approximately 5ft tall

Long black hair

Brown eyes

Wearing red and white trousers and a black fluffy coat

How to Help Find Maisie

If you have any critical information about Maisie’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately and quote reference 28-1466.

For other non-emergency information, contact police via live chat on their website or dial 101.