Police are desperately seeking help to find 12-year-old Maisie Conboy, who vanished from Tunbridge Wells on the evening of Wednesday, 28 January 2026.
Last seen on Chestnut Avenue at 9:30pm
Maisie was last spotted on Chestnut Avenue at 9.30pm. Officers say they are increasingly worried about her safety as time ticks on.
What Maisie Looks Like
- White, approximately 5ft tall
- Long black hair
- Brown eyes
- Wearing red and white trousers and a black fluffy coat
How to Help Find Maisie
If you have any critical information about Maisie’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately and quote reference 28-1466.
For other non-emergency information, contact police via live chat on their website or dial 101.