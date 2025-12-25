Missing Man, 65, Feared Confused – Police Urge Public to Call 999

Mark Capstick Seen Last Night in Wesham

Police are urgently searching for Mark Capstick, 65, who was last spotted at 9.20pm on Tuesday, December 23, on Station Road in Wesham, Lancashire. Officers warn he may appear confused and are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Description and Last Known Whereabouts

Height: 5ft 8in

Hair: Greying brown

Glasses: Wears them

Clothing: Blue trousers and cream & blue Regatta coat

Accessories: Often seen with a green wristband

Mark is believed to also have links to Bolton. Police say anyone spotting him should act quickly.

What To Do If You Spot Mark

“If you see Mark, he may appear confused. Please call 999 immediately,” Fylde Police said in a Facebook appeal on December 24. “If you have information to help us locate him, please call 101 quoting log 0187 of 24th December.”

Update: Mark Has Been Found Safe

Good news: Police have confirmed Mark Capstick was found safe by members of the public. Thanks to everyone who helped with the search.