Missing Man Alert: Devizes Police Desperate to Find James, 34

Wiltshire Police have launched an urgent appeal to find 34-year-old James, who vanished without a trace just after midday on Tuesday, 6th January. His family and officers fear for his safety.

Last Seen Wearing

James was spotted around 12 noon wearing a grey fleece hoodie, black cargo trousers, and black trainers.

He’s Described As

Height: About 5ft 11ins

Hair: Light brown

Facial Hair: Beard and moustache

How You Can Help Find James

If you have any information on James’s whereabouts, contact Wiltshire Police immediately by calling 999. Quote reference number 54260001700 to aid the investigation.