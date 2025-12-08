Missing Man Alert: James Clifford Vanishes on Hayling Island

Have you seen James Clifford? The 47-year-old has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Last Seen Details

James was last contacted around 3.10pm on December 7. His whereabouts are believed to be near Hayling Island.

What James Looks Like

White male, 5ft 1in tall

Medium build

Hazel eyes

Short, balding brown hair

Brown and grey stubble

He may have been with a blue fold-up pedal bike.

Call Police If You Spot Him

If you have any information on James’ location, contact Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary immediately on 999. Quote the reference number 44250551412.