Missing Man Alert: James Clifford Vanishes on Hayling Island

Have you seen James Clifford? The 47-year-old has been missing since Sunday afternoon.
Last Seen Details
James was last contacted around 3.10pm on December 7. His whereabouts are believed to be near Hayling Island.
What James Looks Like
- White male, 5ft 1in tall
- Medium build
- Hazel eyes
- Short, balding brown hair
- Brown and grey stubble
He may have been with a blue fold-up pedal bike.
Call Police If You Spot Him
If you have any information on James’ location, contact Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary immediately on 999. Quote the reference number 44250551412.