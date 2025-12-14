Watch Live

FIND LIAM Missing Man Alert: Liam Ryan Vanishes in Aldershot

  • Updated: 01:37
  • , 14 December 2025
Missing Man Alert: Liam Ryan Vanishes in Aldershot

Hampshire police urgently need your help to find 34-year-old Liam Ryan from Aldershot. He disappeared in the early hours of Saturday, 13 December.

Last Seen at 3am on Redan Road

Liam was last spotted around 3am on Redan Road, Aldershot. Since then, despite extensive police enquiries, no trace of him has been found. Officers are growing increasingly worried about his welfare.

What Liam Was Wearing

  • Black jogging bottoms
  • Oversized dark blue fluffy jumper
  • Dark blue trainers

Have You Seen Liam?

If you have any information about Liam’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately. Quote incident number 44250561493.

This is a serious welfare concern. Help police bring Liam home safely.

