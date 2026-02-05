Police are urgently asking for help to find 33-year-old Connor Smith, who disappeared from Maidstone.

Last Seen Near Upper Fant Road

Connor was last spotted at 6.09pm on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, in the Upper Fant Road area. Officers are deeply concerned for his safety.

Silver BMW Found Near Bearsted

His car, a silver BMW with a registration plate starting MF69, was later spotted on the A20 Ashford Road near Bearsted that same evening.

Multiple Links Across Kent

Connor has known connections to Chatham, Sheppey, and Maidstone.

How You Can Help

If you have any crucial information about Connor’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately quoting reference 05-0896.

For other tips or info, contact the police via live chat on their website or call 101.