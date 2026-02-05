Watch Live

URGENT APPEAL Missing Man from Maidstone

  • Updated: 22:24
  • , 5 February 2026

Police are urgently asking for help to find 33-year-old Connor Smith, who disappeared from Maidstone.

Last Seen Near Upper Fant Road

Connor was last spotted at 6.09pm on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, in the Upper Fant Road area. Officers are deeply concerned for his safety.

Silver BMW Found Near Bearsted

His car, a silver BMW with a registration plate starting MF69, was later spotted on the A20 Ashford Road near Bearsted that same evening.

Multiple Links Across Kent

Connor has known connections to Chatham, Sheppey, and Maidstone.

How You Can Help

If you have any crucial information about Connor’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately quoting reference 05-0896.

For other tips or info, contact the police via live chat on their website or call 101.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 08.59.00
POLICE PLEA Have You Seen Missing David Jenkins?
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 09.07.02
TRAVEL WARNING Do Not Travel Alert: Chaos Hits Southern, Thameslink & Gatwick Express Trains
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 08.52.05
SHUTDOWN Four Nabbed and £750k Worth of Gear Seized in Massive IPTV Piracy Crackdown
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 07.39.54
ON THE CARDS Supermax-Style Units: The UK’s Bold Move to Tackle Violent Prisoners

Must READ

URGENT APPEAL Missing Man from Maidstone
SMASH AND GRAB Jewellery Heist Shakes Richmond High Street
FATAL CRASH Man Dies After E-Bike Hits Horse and Cart – Driver Arrested
CONNED OUT OF THOUSANDS Model Romance Fraudster Pleads Guilty to 13 Offences After Conning Men Out of Tens of Thousands
Gravesend Milton Road Shut After Hearse Crash Outside Funeral Parlour
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe
HIT AND RUN Man Left Fighting for Life After Harlesden Hit-and-Run Horror
ARSON PROBE Massive Roof Blaze in Barnet Sees 70 Firefighters Rush to Scene
Eight Fire Engines Rush to Huddersfield Restaurant Blaze
French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance
DIFFICULT FIX Home Secretary Admits Channel Migrant Crisis “Fiendishly Difficult” to Fix

BREAKING

UNI HORROR Tragedy Strikes as Beauty Queen, 21, Crushed by Own Car Outside Uni

More For You

CAUGHT BY TECH Child Sex Offender Nabbed by Live Facial Recognition in Hackney
MIGRANT CRISIS FIRST PICTURE:Tragic Metro Murder: Man Pushes Woman in Front of Train in Hamburg
EMERGENCY ON FINALS British Airways Aircraft Declares Emergency Over Copenhagen
GUILTY PLEA Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Woman Found Dead in Nottingham Home

More From UK News in Pictures

STREET ATTACK Man Found with Serious Head Injuries in Willesden Assault
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
WANTED ON RECALL Man Busted for Two Burglaries After Police Team-Up
SEA ATTACK E-fit Released in Sittingbourne Sexual Assault Probe
LI|BRARY LOCKDOWN Emergency Cordons Thrown Up at Birmingham Library
WOMAN DIES Tragic Outcome Despite Quick Action in Upper Norwood
VILE PREDATOR Gillingham Predator Jailed for Coercing Teen into Sending Indecent Images
BIG SAFETY BOOST Surrey Welcomes Eight New On-Call Firefighters in Big Boost for Local Safety
SAVAGE ATTACK Brutal Abuser Locked Up After Horror Attacks on Sheppey Woman
HIGH SPEED Winter Olympics Star Fredrik Moeller Airlifted After High-Speed Training Crash

BREAKING

CHURCH SCANDLE Pastor Busted for Preying on Kids and Young Women in Chilling Church Scandal
TEEN MURDER PROBE ARREST Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed Near De Montfort University, Leicester
COMMUNITY JOINS FORCES Grimsby Central Library Set for Comeback After Community Backing
SINGLE STAB WOUND Two men charged with 2024 Haringey murder
TRIPLE STABBING Triple Stabbing Sparks Major Road Chaos in Leicester De Montfort University
CASH CRACKDOWN Derbyshire Police Crack Down on Fake Cash Spree
SENT TO NORFOLK Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Quits £30m Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Allegations

More From UKNIP

HORRIFIC ATTACK Brave Woman’s Nightmare Ends as Attacker Gets 6½ Years
DRUGS STASH Doncaster Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed with £40k Stash
RICE BOWL Cardiff man jailed after bizarre ‘rice bowl’ drug phone excuse
MAN ON THE RUN WANTED: Cristiano Brown – Firearms and Drug Offences