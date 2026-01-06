Missing Man Peter Vanishes in Purton

The police in Wiltshire are urgently searching for 63-year-old Peter, reported missing in Purton. He was last seen at around 5pm, and his family are deeply worried about his safety.

Last Seen Driving White Van

Peter was driving a white Citroen Relay van bearing the registration BL63 VHW. Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Contact Police Immediately if You See Him

If you know anything or spot Peter, call 999 without delay.

Quote log number 237 dated 06/01 when reporting.

Wiltshire Police are leading the search and keen for any tips to bring Peter home safe.