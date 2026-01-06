Missing Man Peter Vanishes in Purton

The police in Wiltshire are urgently searching for 63-year-old Peter, reported missing in Purton. He was last seen at around 5pm, and his family are deeply worried about his safety.
Last Seen Driving White Van
Peter was driving a white Citroen Relay van bearing the registration BL63 VHW. Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately.
Contact Police Immediately if You See Him
- If you know anything or spot Peter, call 999 without delay.
- Quote log number 237 dated 06/01 when reporting.
Wiltshire Police are leading the search and keen for any tips to bring Peter home safe.