Missing Man Sought in Gillingham

Police urgently need the public’s help to find Adam Dabrowski, who vanished near College Avenue in Gillingham.

Last Seen on Friday Afternoon

Adam, 51, was spotted at around 2pm on Friday 2 January 2026. He hasn’t been heard from since.

What He Looks Like

White male, 6ft 1in tall, large build

Shaved hair with a beard

Wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and black shoes

Police Concerned for His Welfare

Officers are worried about Adam’s safety. If you have urgent info, call 999 immediately. For other tips, contact Kent Police on 101 or use their live chat on the official website.

Please quote reference 02-0723 when reporting any details to aid the search.