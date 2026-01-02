Missing Man Sought in Gillingham

Police urgently need the public’s help to find Adam Dabrowski, who vanished near College Avenue in Gillingham.
Last Seen on Friday Afternoon
Adam, 51, was spotted at around 2pm on Friday 2 January 2026. He hasn’t been heard from since.
What He Looks Like
- White male, 6ft 1in tall, large build
- Shaved hair with a beard
- Wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and black shoes
Police Concerned for His Welfare
Officers are worried about Adam’s safety. If you have urgent info, call 999 immediately. For other tips, contact Kent Police on 101 or use their live chat on the official website.
Please quote reference 02-0723 when reporting any details to aid the search.