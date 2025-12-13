Watch Live

STILL MISSING Missing Student Nears Three Weeks: Police Plead for Dashcam Clues

  • Updated: 01:28
  • , 13 December 2025
Missing Student Nears Three Weeks: Police Plead for Dashcam Clues

Leicestershire Police are urgently appealing to the public to help find missing student Aryan Sharma. The 20-year-old hasn’t been seen for almost three weeks.

Last Seen on Meadow Lane at 12.30am

Aryan was caught on CCTV on Meadow Lane, just outside Loughborough, at 12.30am on Saturday, 22 November. He was walking towards the Stanford on the Soar area, after being spotted earlier in the town centre.

Despite extensive inquiries, police want to hear from any motorists or pedestrians who saw Aryan between 12.15am and 2am on that Saturday morning — especially around Meadow Lane, Stanford Lane, and nearby streets.

Police Urge Drivers to Check Dashcam Footage

The investigation team is urging anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time to review it and come forward with information. Aryan’s family and officers are desperate for leads.

What Aryan Looks Like

  • Asian male, 5ft 5ins tall
  • Slim build
  • Collar-length black hair
  • Last seen wearing a black trench coat, shorts, and black trainers with white trim

If you have any information, contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 208 of 23 November.

