TRAGIC DISCOVERY Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland

  • Updated: 11:00
  • , 26 December 2025
Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland

Heartbreaking news has emerged from Lancashire. The body of missing student Tom Dingle has been found in woodland off Lees Lane in Dalton.

Christmas Day Tragedy

At 3:12pm on Christmas Day, a member of the public alerted police after discovering a man deceased in the area. Lancashire Constabulary issued a statement:

“We have a tragic update to give you in our search for missing student Tom Dingle.”

“Although no formal identification has taken place, we believe it to be the body of 19-year-old Tom. Tom’s family have been informed, and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

“Our thoughts are very much with them at this extremely distressing time. We would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this devastating news.”

Not Treated as Suspicious

Police confirmed that Tom’s death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

The force added: “This is not the outcome anybody wanted.”

Community Support Appreciated

Officers thanked everyone who shared appeals and helped with the search for Tom.

Our deepest condolences go out to Tom’s family and friends during this terrible time.

