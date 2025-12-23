Watch Live

  • Updated: 16:01
  • , 23 December 2025
Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?

Police and family are desperate to find Rhiley Villers, a 14-year-old boy who vanished from Chatham.

Last Seen in Walderslade

Rhiley was spotted around 10am on Monday, 22 December 2025, in the Walderslade area. Since then, he has disappeared without a trace.

What Rhiley Looks Like

  • Age: 14
  • Height: Approximately 5ft 3in
  • Build: Slim
  • Hair: Shaved brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Clothing: Black coat with brown fur hood trim, dark grey or black jogging bottoms, green and navy trainers

Have Info? Act Now!

If you know where Rhiley is right now, call 999 immediately. For other clues or tips, contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat on their website.

When reporting, quote reference 23-0023. Every second counts – help bring Rhiley home safe.

