Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood

Police are urgently asking for help to find Kiera Keeves, a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Paddock Wood.

Last Seen Near Bloxam Avenue

Kiera disappeared around midday on Saturday, 13 December 2025, in the Bloxam Avenue area. She is described as white, about 5ft tall, slim, with long dark hair.

She may be wearing:

Black jeans

Black top

Black coat with a furry hood

Black shoes

Connections to Maidstone Area

Kiera is known to have links to Maidstone. Police and family fear for her safety.

Have You Seen Kiera?

If you have urgent information about Kiera’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately. For any other tips, contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat at the Kent Police website. Quote reference 14-0023.