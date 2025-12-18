Missing Teen Spotted on Warminster Station Platform

Police are urgently hunting for 14-year-old Aaliyah, last seen at Warminster train station. New CCTV images show the teenager on the platform at 6.06pm on Tuesday, December 16 – the day she vanished.

Police Release Fresh CCTV to Crack the Case

Officers hope the CCTV snaps will trigger memories from anyone at the station at the time. Aaliyah, described as around 5ft 6in tall with long blonde hair, was wearing a long brown coat and carrying a tote bag when she disappeared.

“We hope that the new images may jog the memory of anyone who may have been at the station when Aaliyah was there,” said a Wiltshire Police spokesperson.

Can You Help Find Aaliyah?

Urgent searches continue across the Warminster area. Anyone with information is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting log 54250163897.