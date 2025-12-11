Watch Live

FIND HER Missing woman from Sittingbourne

  • Updated: 03:08
  • , 11 December 2025
Missing woman from Sittingbourne

 

Help is sought to locate a 37 year old woman reported missing from Sittingbourne on Wednesday 10 December 2025.

Charlotte Gallant was last seen leaving the Langley Road area at around 4.40pm and officers are growing concerned for her welfare.

It is believed she later visited the High Street and continued walking in the direction of Milton Regis recreation ground.

Charlotte is white, around 5ft 4in and of a medium build, with shoulder length blonde hair worn in a ‘bun’ style and blue eyes.

She is thought to be wearing a purple jacket with dark coloured ‘skinny’ jeans, a red long-sleeved top, and black trainers. She may also be carrying a purple ‘Nike’ holdall.

If you have critical information regarding the whereabouts of Charlotte please call 999, quoting reference 10-1359.

For all other information please contact us via live chat on our website or by dialling 101.

-ENDS-

Recommended for you

11-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Ever to Nab MBE
SPEEECHLESS 11-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Ever to Nab MBE
Gun and Knife Attack Sparks Manhunt in Enfield
FAILED ATTEMPT Gun and Knife Attack Sparks Manhunt in Enfield
West Midlands Police Sergeant Charged with Rape and Coercive Control
OFFICER ChHARGED West Midlands Police Sergeant Charged with Rape and Coercive Control
Bestselling Author Sophie Kinsella Dies Aged 55 After Brain Cancer Battle
CANCER BATTLE Bestselling Author Sophie Kinsella Dies Aged 55 After Brain Cancer Battle

Must READ

Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting
POLICE STING Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting
Missing woman from Sittingbourne
FIND HER Missing woman from Sittingbourne
Justice Secretary David Lammy Eyes Scrapping Old Childhood Offences from Records
CLEAN SHEET Justice Secretary David Lammy Eyes Scrapping Old Childhood Offences from Records
Police Hunt Family of Nigerian Student Brutally Assaulted in Leicester
POLICE APPEAL Police Hunt Family of Nigerian Student Brutally Assaulted in Leicester
Drink-Driver Arrest After Feltham Crash Turns Violent
STREET CHAOS Drink-Driver Arrest After Feltham Crash Turns Violent
Two Men Convicted Over Bradford House Fire Tragedy
HORRIFIC FIRE Two Men Convicted Over Bradford House Fire Tragedy
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
PRESSURE MOUNTS US-Ukraine Talks Heat Up as Trump Sets Christmas Deadline for Peace Deal
Massive Clean-Up Underway After Shipping Containers Wash Ashore in West Sussex
CLEAN UP Massive Clean-Up Underway After Shipping Containers Wash Ashore in West Sussex
Disaronno Recall Shocker: Glass Fragments Found in Bottles
URGENT RECALL Disaronno Recall Shocker: Glass Fragments Found in Bottles
US Troops Storm Venezuelan Oil Tanker in Daring Helicopter Raid as Trump Ramps Up the Heat on Maduro
TAKEN US Seizes Sanctioned Venezuelan Oil Tanker in Thunderous Blow to Maduro

More For You

Baker Whips Up Stunning Home Alone Cake for Christmas Window!
HOME ALONE Baker Whips Up Stunning Home Alone Cake for Christmas Window!
Assault Reported as Protesters Block Army Barracks Set for Asylum Seekers
MIGRANT CRISIS Assault Reported as Protesters Block Army Barracks Set for Asylum Seekers
South Carolina Mum Arrested for Sex with 14-Year-Old While Kids Watched
CHARGED South Carolina Mum Arrested for Sex with 14-Year-Old While Kids Watched
Outrage Over Extra £75 Carry-On Charge
SCAMAIR Outrage Over Extra £75 Carry-On Charge

More From UK News in Pictures

Predator Jailed for Sex Attacks on Two Nine-Year-Old Boys in Nottingham Park
BRUTAL ATTACK Predator Jailed for Sex Attacks on Two Nine-Year-Old Boys in Nottingham Park
Police Hunt Hull Man Over Early Morning Robbery
MANHUNT Police Hunt Hull Man Over Early Morning Robbery
Colchester Man Sentenced in Absentia for Shocking Taxi Sex Assault
CAUGHT ON CAMERA Colchester Man Sentenced in Absentia for Shocking Taxi Sex Assault
Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Attempted Rape of Teen
RAPIST JAILED Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Attempted Rape of Teen
Missing 13-Year-Old Boy in Islington
FIND KAI Missing 13-Year-Old Boy in Islington
Urgent: Police Hunt Missing Westminster Man Last Seen Leaving Hospital
FIND HIM Urgent: Police Hunt Missing Westminster Man Last Seen Leaving Hospital
Jealous Ex Sets Fiery Revenge, Kills Sister and Three Kids
UNTHINKABLE Jealous Ex Sets Fiery Revenge, Kills Sister and Three Kids
Woman Hurt in Horror Crash with Lorry on Melksham Roundabout
HORROR CRASH Woman Hurt in Horror Crash with Lorry on Melksham Roundabout
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Ewell Pub – Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward
GIVE THEM UP Man Stabbed to Death Outside Ewell Pub – Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward
Eastbourne Man Charged in Major Sussex Terror Probe
TERROR PROBE Eastbourne Man Charged in Major Sussex Terror Probe
Urgent Hunt Underway for Missing Woman Gail in Calne
BRING HER HOME Urgent Hunt Underway for Missing Woman Gail in Calne
Tragic Death of Lance Corporal George Hooley Confirmed by Ministry of Defence
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Death of Lance Corporal George Hooley Confirmed by Ministry of Defence
Driver Ploughs Into Crowd Outside Birmingham Club in Brutal ‘Targeted’ Hit-and-Run
TARGETED ATTACK Driver Ploughs Into Crowd Outside Birmingham Club in Brutal ‘Targeted’ Hit-and-Run
Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Manchester Park
POLICE MANHUNT Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Manchester Park
HEATS ON US Troops Storm Venezuelan Oil Tanker in Daring Helicopter Raid as Trump Ramps Up the Heat on Maduro
Missing Woman Sparks Urgent Thames Valley Police Appeal
CAN YOU HELP Missing Woman Sparks Urgent Thames Valley Police Appeal

More From UKNIP

Suspect in Custody as Police Hunt Witnesses
ATTEMPT MURDER Suspect in Custody as Police Hunt Witnesses
HEARTBREAKING TRUTHS Avanti West Coast Shines Spotlight on Runaway Kids in Powerful Christmas Campaign
Man Jailed After Tragic Crash Kills Six-Year-Old Millie Gribble
TRUCK DRIVER JAILED Man Jailed After Tragic Crash Kills Six-Year-Old Millie Gribble
Woman Jailed for Faking Rape Charge, Wrecking Lives in the Process
CHLOE'S LIES Woman Jailed for Faking Rape Charge, Wrecking Lives in the Process