Missing woman from Sittingbourne

Help is sought to locate a 37 year old woman reported missing from Sittingbourne on Wednesday 10 December 2025.

Charlotte Gallant was last seen leaving the Langley Road area at around 4.40pm and officers are growing concerned for her welfare.

It is believed she later visited the High Street and continued walking in the direction of Milton Regis recreation ground.

Charlotte is white, around 5ft 4in and of a medium build, with shoulder length blonde hair worn in a ‘bun’ style and blue eyes.

She is thought to be wearing a purple jacket with dark coloured ‘skinny’ jeans, a red long-sleeved top, and black trainers. She may also be carrying a purple ‘Nike’ holdall.

If you have critical information regarding the whereabouts of Charlotte please call 999, quoting reference 10-1359.

For all other information please contact us via live chat on our website or by dialling 101.

