Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham

Donna Russell, reported missing on January 1st at 11am, was last spotted in Lewisham.

What She Was Wearing

Black coat

Leopard print shoes

Family Concerned for Her Safety

Donna is struggling with her mental health. Her family is extremely worried and urging anyone with information to come forward.

How to Help

If you have seen Donna or know anything about her whereabouts, please contact her family via Facebook or call the police quoting reference CAD4767/01Jan26.

Please share this urgent appeal and help bring Donna home safe.