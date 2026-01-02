Watch Live

CONCERNS MOUNT Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham

  • Updated: 01:22
  • , 2 January 2026
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham

Donna Russell, reported missing on January 1st at 11am, was last spotted in Lewisham.

What She Was Wearing

  • Black coat
  • Leopard print shoes

Family Concerned for Her Safety

Donna is struggling with her mental health. Her family is extremely worried and urging anyone with information to come forward.

How to Help

If you have seen Donna or know anything about her whereabouts, please contact her family via Facebook or call the police quoting reference CAD4767/01Jan26.

Please share this urgent appeal and help bring Donna home safe.

TRAFFIC CHAOS M2 in Kent Shut Coastbound After Crash Involving Broken-Down Vehicle

