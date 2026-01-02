Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham

Donna Russell, reported missing on January 1st at 11am, was last spotted in Lewisham.
What She Was Wearing
- Black coat
- Leopard print shoes
Family Concerned for Her Safety
Donna is struggling with her mental health. Her family is extremely worried and urging anyone with information to come forward.
How to Help
If you have seen Donna or know anything about her whereabouts, please contact her family via Facebook or call the police quoting reference CAD4767/01Jan26.
Please share this urgent appeal and help bring Donna home safe.