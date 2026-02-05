Dyfed-Powys Police are scrambling to find 51-year-old Sian, reported missing from her home in Llangadog. The search is ongoing across the region.

Last Known Whereabouts and Vehicle Details

Sian left her home driving a dark blue/grey Kia Sportage with the registration EB53 RMS. Police confirm a vehicle matching this description was spotted heading east on the M4, crossing the Prince of Wales Bridge, in the early hours of Wednesday, 4 February.

What Sian Was Wearing

Described as medium build with grey hair, Sian was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, light blue jeans, and glasses.

Police Plea: Help Find Sian

If you have any information that could help locate Sian, contact Dyfed-Powys Police immediately. Quote reference DP-20260204-156.