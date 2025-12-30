A furious Facebook community has erupted after a woman on a mobility scooter rammed into cars in Torquay, causing mayhem on the streets.

Leaked footage shows the lady struggling to manoeuvre her scooter after it got jammed under a vehicle – yet somehow she single-handedly lifts the car to free it!

Mobility Scooter Madness in Torquay

Local residents took to Facebook to share their disbelief and amusement over the woman’s antics. Many questioned if she was drunk or merely reckless.

Wild Reactions Flood Social Media



speculated, “She probably takes the same route same sort of time. Hang out and watch.” Jane Watson blasted: “She has definitely been drinking and shouldn’t be in control of a mobility scooter.”

blasted: “She has definitely been drinking and shouldn’t be in control of a mobility scooter.” Enoch Parsons warned: “These things go way too fast and should be regulated… Hope you find her.”

warned: “These things go way too fast and should be regulated… Hope you find her.” Wayne Batchelor added, “Did she just lift the back end of the car up to drag her scooter out???”

Community Divided Over Mobility Scooter Use

Some praised the woman’s strength, wondering if she really needed the scooter at all. Others threw shade, claiming some users abuse the privilege and put public safety at risk. The debate raged on as locals questioned legality, insurance, and responsibility.

One commenter quipped, “Must be a spoons nearby,” while another warned, “Report to the benefit office – clearly doesn’t need that!”

Suspected Hit-and-Run Sparks Concern

The saga has been reported to authorities, but many doubt police will make it a priority. Facebook users continue their hunt to identify and locate the mysterious scooter culprit, offering giggles and insults in equal measure.

One viewer summed it up: “Gran Theft Auto Torbay” – with a granny behind the wheel of the scooter, causing havoc through town.

Follow updates and share any sightings – Torquay’s scooter rider is still at large!