Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine

A one-day model railway extravaganza is set to raise cash for the restoration of the iconic Cadbury No 1 steam engine in Bournville. This historic locomotive once served the famous chocolate factory and now needs a cosmetic makeover.

Where and When: Don’t Miss It!

The event will take place at St Francis Church on Saturday, 31 January 2026, with doors opening at 10:00 GMT. Every penny raised will go towards restoring the 1925-built steam engine, currently cared for by the Vintage Trains Charitable Trust at Tyseley.

Meet the Man Behind the Movement

Local railway fanatic and lifelong enthusiast Andrew Christie is organising the show. Having started fundraising in 2024, he’s already smashed £3,600 in donations. With a family history linked to Cadbury, Mr Christie said he wanted to “give something back” to a locomotive that’s a true symbol of the area’s heritage.

“I’ve loved steam trains for as long as I can remember,” he revealed. “Cadbury No:1 is a real symbol of Bournville, and it’s wonderful to see the community coming together to help restore it.”

Family Fun and Choc-Fuelled Treats

The show promises plenty for visitors, featuring 10 model railway layouts, railway artefacts, and interactive activities for kids. Highlights include a Lego Cadbury locomotive and a working 7¼-inch gauge model train.

Light refreshments will be on offer all day, with chocolate cake making a delightful appearance to keep energy levels high.