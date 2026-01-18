Watch Live

BORN AGAIN Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine

  • Updated: 12:47
  • , 18 January 2026
Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine

A one-day model railway extravaganza is set to raise cash for the restoration of the iconic Cadbury No 1 steam engine in Bournville. This historic locomotive once served the famous chocolate factory and now needs a cosmetic makeover.

Where and When: Don’t Miss It!

The event will take place at St Francis Church on Saturday, 31 January 2026, with doors opening at 10:00 GMT. Every penny raised will go towards restoring the 1925-built steam engine, currently cared for by the Vintage Trains Charitable Trust at Tyseley.

Meet the Man Behind the Movement

Local railway fanatic and lifelong enthusiast Andrew Christie is organising the show. Having started fundraising in 2024, he’s already smashed £3,600 in donations. With a family history linked to Cadbury, Mr Christie said he wanted to “give something back” to a locomotive that’s a true symbol of the area’s heritage.

“I’ve loved steam trains for as long as I can remember,” he revealed. “Cadbury No:1 is a real symbol of Bournville, and it’s wonderful to see the community coming together to help restore it.”

Family Fun and Choc-Fuelled Treats

The show promises plenty for visitors, featuring 10 model railway layouts, railway artefacts, and interactive activities for kids. Highlights include a Lego Cadbury locomotive and a working 7¼-inch gauge model train.

Light refreshments will be on offer all day, with chocolate cake making a delightful appearance to keep energy levels high.

Recommended for you

Armed Police Swarm Redcar Road After Explosives Claim
POLICE UPDATE Armed Police Swarm Redcar Road After Explosives Claim
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
NURSERY OFFENDER Man Hit with 15 New Child Sex Offence Charges
Indonesia Plane Crash Kills All 11 Onboard
TRAGEDY IN THE SKIES Indonesia Plane Crash Kills All 11 Onboard
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Burglary at Chippenham Co-Op Store
FATAL CRASH Man Arrested After Fatal BMW Crash Near Trowbridge

Must READ

MURDER MANHUNT Police Hunt 19-Year-Old Man Over Seaham Murder
Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
NO MOVE Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
SATURDAY NIGHT TAKE AWAY Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest
JAILED Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest
Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
POLICE CRACKDOWN Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
CHAOS AND BEHIND BARS Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
Man Admits Murder of Woman in Leeds Shocker
STUNNING CONFESSION Man Admits Murder of Woman in Leeds Shocker
Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock
FAMILY MOURNS Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock
Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder
BRUTAL STABBING Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder
County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term
SLAPPED WITH JAIL County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term

More For You

Five injured after three-car crash on major road in south east London
POLICE PROBE Five injured after three-car crash on major road in south east London
Man Left Seriously Injured After Urmston Shooting
POLICE PROBE SHOTS FIRED Man Left Seriously Injured After Urmston Shooting
Body Found on Withernsea Beach Believed to Be Missing Teenager Grace Keeling
MISSING TEEN Body Found on Withernsea Beach Believed to Be Missing Teenager Grace Keeling
Person Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing on Kilburn High Road
LIFE CHANGING Woman in Her 20s Falls from Scaffolding in Woolwich

More From UK News in Pictures

Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
BUSTED IN BURTON Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
GANG BOSS Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
RESCUED Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs
BRING HER HOME Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs
Bridgend Man Banged Up Just Two Days After Hate Crime
HATE CRIME Bridgend Man Banged Up Just Two Days After Hate Crime
Keir Starmer Sparks Controversy Over Migration Treaty Proposal with Germany
TRUMP SLAMMED Starmer Hits Back as Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Greenland Spat
Dundee Firework Rioters Locked Up After Mayhem
RIOTERS MAYHEM Dundee Firework Rioters Locked Up After Mayhem
Ex terrorised as thug smashes into new home – mum and baby escape to roof!
JEALOUS RAMPAGE Ex terrorised as thug smashes into new home – mum and baby escape to roof!
Donald Trump Announces Tariffs on Eight European Countries in Bid to Force Greenland Deal
CHARING AHEAD Donald Trump Announces Tariffs on Eight European Countries in Bid to Force Greenland Deal
Chelmsford Prison Tutor Jailed for Secret Romance with Inmate
PRION LOVERS Chelmsford Prison Tutor Jailed for Secret Romance with Inmate
Teen Dies in Horror Enfield Crash – Police Hunt Witnesses
DEADLY COLLISON Teen Dies in Horror Enfield Crash – Police Hunt Witnesses
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
POLICE RENEW APPEAL Man Dies After Larkfield Crash – Police Launch Urgent Appeal
Brighton Sees Four Protests Keeping Sussex Police on Their Toes
BUSY TIMES Brighton Sees Four Protests Keeping Sussex Police on Their Toes
Asylum Seeker Snags £400-a-Month Handout While Living It Up in London
HANDOUTS Asylum Seeker Snags £400-a-Month Handout While Living It Up in London
Monster jailed for life after Tinder baby abuse horror
MET ON TINDER Monster jailed for life after Tinder baby abuse horror
Dewsbury Stabbing Shocker: Three Arrested After Bus Station Brawl
STREET BRAWL Dewsbury Stabbing Shocker: Three Arrested After Bus Station Brawl

More From UKNIP

Teen Oliver Vanishes in Reading
BRING HIM HOME Teen Oliver Vanishes in Reading
Worrying Disappearance: 14-Year-Old Priya Missing in Lewisham
FIND PRIYA Worrying Disappearance: 14-Year-Old Priya Missing in Lewisham
Child Rapist Could Walk Free After Nearly 20 Years Behind Bars
MAY WALK FREE Child Rapist Could Walk Free After Nearly 20 Years Behind Bars
Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
FLAG SNATCH Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
error: Content is protected !!