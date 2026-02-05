Watch Live

CONNED OUT OF THOUSANDS Model Romance Fraudster Pleads Guilty to 13 Offences After Conning Men Out of Tens of Thousands

  • Updated: 23:21
  • , 5 February 2026

 

A glamorous model spun a web of deceit, tricking several men into pouring tens of thousands of pounds into her lavish lifestyle. Gemma Kingsley, 50, of Beadnell, Northumberland, used fake promises of a huge inheritance to dupe her victims. She’s now admitted to 13 crimes, including theft and fraud.

Luxury Lifestyle Funded by Lies

Over four years, Kingsley fooled men into believing she was on the verge of inheriting a multi-million-pound fortune. She used this ruse to get them to splash cash on furniture, dental bills, debts, and even a wedding that never happened.

  • Used forged letters to bluff impending inheritance
  • Convinced victims to fund luxury items and hotel stays
  • Stole money by fraudulently using victims’ bank cards
  • Opened a betting account and gambled away victim’s cash

Charged and Caught After Fleeing to Scotland

Wiltshire Police started sniffing out Kingsley after 2019 reports of fraudulent bank card use. The investigation uncovered multiple romance fraud cases dating back to 2016, involving manipulated partners and misuse of their finances.

Despite denying all offences at her first interview in 2020 and evading police for years, she was arrested in the Scottish Highlands in 2025 after police stopped her speeding car on the Isle of Skye.

Guilty Plea and Awaiting Sentence

At Swindon Crown Court, Kingsley pleaded guilty to:

  • 6 counts of theft
  • 4 counts of fraud by false representation
  • 2 counts of using false instruments with intent
  • 1 count of possession of an article for fraud

She now faces sentencing on March 25 after being remanded in custody.

Police Warn of Emotional Damage in Romance Scams

“Kingsley wove a web of lies with her victims, causing significant emotional anxiety and long-term mental and financial harm. She manipulated their emotions, promising an inheritance that never existed,” said Detective Constable Melissa Pope.

“One victim even planned an expensive wedding, with relatives flying in from Australia, only for it to be cancelled last minute. Cases like these cause deep breaches of trust and take years to heal.”

DC Pope urges anyone suspecting romance fraud to speak up. “There’s no shame in being scammed. Report it to the police and keep all evidence,” she added.

For more info on spotting and avoiding romance fraud, visit the Wiltshire Police Romance Fraud page.

