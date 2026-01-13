Watch Live

LOCKDOWN Mohawk College Lockdown Sparks Urgent Safety Alert

  • Updated: 15:29
  • , 13 January 2026
Mohawk College Lockdown Sparks Urgent Safety Alert

Mohawk College has slammed its doors shut, declaring a lockdown at the Fennell Campus amid an ongoing security scare.

Lockdown Issued Amid Unconfirmed Incident

Officials scrambled earlier today, urging students, staff, and the public to steer clear of the campus until further notice. No details have been revealed about the incident that triggered the emergency, with authorities calling the lockdown a precaution to guarantee everyone’s safety.

Students and Staff Locked Down, Told to Stay Put

  • Those on campus must remain indoors and lock down classrooms or offices.
  • Everyone is waiting for further instructions from campus security and emergency personnel.
  • People off-campus are warned not to approach the area for the time being.

Emergency Services on Scene, Updates Pending

Campus security and emergency crews are actively managing the situation. Mohawk College promised to keep the public updated through official channels once they learn more. No word yet on when normal campus activities will resume. Patience and caution remain the watchwords as the drama unfolds.

Recommended for you

Man Arrested After Graverobbing Spree Yields 100+ Human Bones
RAG AND BONE Man Arrested After Graverobbing Spree Yields 100+ Human Bones
Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting
SEA SEARCH Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting
Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
BAN AND FINE Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
SICKO JAILED Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics

Must READ

Man nabbed in Bucks for overstaying UK visa
OVERSTAY Man nabbed in Bucks for overstaying UK visa
Police Release E-Fit in Hunt for Plymouth Sexual Assault Suspect
HOUSE TO HOUSE Police Release E-Fit in Hunt for Plymouth Sexual Assault Suspect
LLondon Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Partner in Clacton Hotel Room
BRUTAL ATTACK London Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Partner in Clacton Hotel Room
‘Huge Sonic Boom’ Rattles Norfolk and Suffolk Skies
MOD TIGHT LIPPED ‘Huge Sonic Boom’ Rattles Norfolk and Suffolk Skies
Met Police Officer on Trial for GBH After Taser Chase Leaves Suspected Burglar Paralyzed

BREAKING

ACQUITTED Met Officer Cleared of Assault After 2022 Taser Incident
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
FATAL BLAZE PROBE Man Found Dead After Devastating Chalford House Fire
Man in His 50s Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Bolton
RAPE PROBE Man in His 50s Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Bolton
M5 SHUT BOTH WAYS After Serious Crash – Chaos and Delays Hit Motorway All Day
TRAFFIC CHAOS M5 SHUT BOTH WAYS After Serious Crash – Chaos and Delays Hit Motorway All Day
Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes
VILE PEDO Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes
Widespread Outage Reported On Social Media Platform X, Formerly Known As Twitter
IS IT DOWN X App Crashes as Nearly Half of Users Report Problems

More For You

Brutal 'Rib-Cracking' Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board
OUTBREAK Brutal ‘Rib-Cracking’ Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board

BREAKING

Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham
Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay
HORRIFIC SCENE Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay
Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone
PRIME AIR Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone

More From UK News in Pictures

Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse
REIGN OF TERROR Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse
Police Hunt Man After Shocking Bexhill Upskirting Reports
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Hunt Man After Shocking Bexhill Upskirting Reports
Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes
LIFE SENTANCE Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes
Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen
TRAGIC END Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen
Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer
KNIFE AND GUN ATTACK Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer
M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services
POLICE INCIDENT M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services
What is the Super Bowl, and why has it become such a big deal in the UK?
What is the Super Bowl, and why has it become such a big deal in the UK?
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
GOLD RUSH Trump Launches Criminal Probe into Fed Chair Powell – Dollar Dives, Gold Skyrockets
FLASHY JAG Uninsured Jaguar Stop Nails Drug Dealer in Tunbridge Wells
Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On
WATER CRISIS Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On
Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns
DEEP FREEZE SHUTDOWN Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns
Russian Spy Found Hanged at Cyprus Embassy Amid Oligarch Disappearance
SPY SCANDAL Russian Spy Found Hanged at Cyprus Embassy Amid Oligarch Disappearance
Lost THC V3 Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Disposable — The Next Level in Disposable Vapes
Lost THC V3 Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Disposable — The Next Level in Disposable Vapes
KNIFE CRIME Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham Shocker
Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
SHOP BREAKER Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
FOOTAGE SHOCKER Car in Fatal Taxi Crash Spotted Speeding at 120mph Hours Earlier

More From UKNIP

Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket
RACE ATTACK Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket
Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case
TRAGIC DEATH OF A BABY Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case
Former Essex Police Special Superintendent Charged with Sexual Offence
POLICE PROBE Serious Collision Shuts Down A414 in Bobbingworth
TEEN STABBED Feltham High Street Stabbing Sparks Major Police Response
error: Content is protected !!