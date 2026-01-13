Mohawk College Lockdown Sparks Urgent Safety Alert

Mohawk College has slammed its doors shut, declaring a lockdown at the Fennell Campus amid an ongoing security scare.

Lockdown Issued Amid Unconfirmed Incident

Officials scrambled earlier today, urging students, staff, and the public to steer clear of the campus until further notice. No details have been revealed about the incident that triggered the emergency, with authorities calling the lockdown a precaution to guarantee everyone’s safety.

Students and Staff Locked Down, Told to Stay Put

Those on campus must remain indoors and lock down classrooms or offices.

Everyone is waiting for further instructions from campus security and emergency personnel.

People off-campus are warned not to approach the area for the time being.

Emergency Services on Scene, Updates Pending

Campus security and emergency crews are actively managing the situation. Mohawk College promised to keep the public updated through official channels once they learn more. No word yet on when normal campus activities will resume. Patience and caution remain the watchwords as the drama unfolds.