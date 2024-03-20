An overloaded migrant boat, crammed with dozens of UK-bound migrants, including babies, has been captured on film motoring away from French coastguard vessels in the English Channel, triggering fears of a potential capsizing and sparking a frantic rescue operation.

The perilous journey began early this morning when the small inflatable boat was launched from Sangette Beach in northern France, according to eyewitnesses. Packed with migrants, including young children and infants, the vessel set off towards UK waters.

Shocking footage shows a French coastguard boat attempting to assist the overloaded vessel as it drifts helplessly into shipping lanes in the Dover Strait. Despite struggling under the weight of the numerous people on board, the boat’s engine appears to weakly power it miles out into the open sea.

Images captured at the scene reveal that not all passengers are wearing life jackets, raising concerns for their safety amid the precarious conditions. Among those on board are small children and babies, heightening fears for their well-being in the event of an emergency.

According to eyewitness reports, approximately 50 individuals managed to board the flimsy vessel, which was observed chugging away from French rescuers towards UK waters. British coastguard teams are now on standby to intervene and rescue the asylum seekers in distress.

The dramatic sequence of events unfolded after migrants reportedly overpowered police officers on Sangetta Beach earlier this morning, enabling them to launch the vessel and embark on their perilous journey. As the overloaded boat drifted along the coastline, concerns mounted over its stability and seaworthiness, with fears that it may capsize or become unmanageable.

As the situation continues to unfold, authorities are coordinating a frantic rescue mission to ensure the safe evacuation of all individuals aboard the stricken vessel. With lives hanging in the balance, the urgency of the situation underscores the need for swift and decisive action to avert a potential humanitarian tragedy in the English Channel.