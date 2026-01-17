Monster jailed for life after Tinder baby abuse horror

Vulnerable mum targeted by paedophile on Tinder

A man who preyed on a new mother via Tinder to gain access to her baby for sick abuse has been locked up for life. Christopher Phillips, 34, from Pembrokeshire, inflicted catastrophic injuries on the just 10-week-old infant, leaving the family devastated.

Shocking injuries exposed in court

The baby suffered horrific trauma, including severe anal and genital injuries, a fractured ankle, wrist, six ribs, a skull fracture, and brain bleed. Medical experts revealed the toddler needed morphine – rare for such a young baby – and surgeons even considered a colostomy due to the damage.

Judge slams ‘grotesque sexual perversion’

At Swansea Crown Court, Judge Paul Thomas KC called it the most distressing case of his 40-year career. He warned Phillips that he could be locked up forever, branding him a lifelong danger to children. Phillips was found guilty of multiple sexual assaults and grievous bodily harm, though he denied the charges until the jury convicted him.

Judge Thomas told Phillips: “You inflicted these injuries on an utterly defenceless baby to satisfy your grotesque sexual perversion.”

Devastated family left shattered

The baby’s grandmother spoke of the “absolute horror and devastation” the abuse brought.

The infant remains fearful of men, and the family lost nearly a year during foster care investigations.

The father said he was “shattered” after learning about the horrific injuries following Phillips’s arrest.

Phillips met the baby’s mum on Tinder in 2020 and relentlessly pushed for unsupervised access, even insisting on changing nappies. The harrowing abuse came to light only after the baby was rushed to hospital in January 2021.

Phillips was sentenced on January 16, 2026, receiving a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years. The court heard he was under the influence during the abuse but fully functioning and employed, making his crimes even more chilling.