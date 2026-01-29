Carson Grimes, a prolific sex offender already serving life for abusing nine youngsters at his gruesome “horror house” in Luton, has been hit with another life sentence. New victims came forward after a chilling episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody aired, sparking a fresh probe by Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team.

Shock New Charges Span Decades of Abuse

Grimes pleaded guilty to 24 new charges involving 13 victims, dating back to 1987. He now faces a minimum of 22 years and nine months behind bars before parole is even considered. This case is among the biggest child sexual abuse probes ever handled in Bedfordshire.

Groomed, Drugged and Abused – Victims Speak Out

The predator lured vulnerable youngsters by pretending to be their friend, inviting them to his home where he plied them with drink and drugs. He then sexually abused them in unspeakable ways.

“Victims often don’t realise they are being groomed and may feel responsible or think they agreed to what happened. But that is never true,” a Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said.

Many victims carry trauma for years before finding the courage to speak out. Bedfordshire Police urge survivors it is never too late to seek help and report abuse.

Watch the Full Story Unfold

The latest 24 Hours in Police Custody episode airs on Tuesday, 27 January at 9pm on Channel 4 — a stark reminder of the horrors behind the headlines and the fight for justice.