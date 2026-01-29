Watch Live

NEW VICTIMS Monster Paedophile Carson Grimes Jailed for Life Again After New Victims Speak Out

  • Updated: 02:19
  • , 29 January 2026

Carson Grimes, a prolific sex offender already serving life for abusing nine youngsters at his gruesome “horror house” in Luton, has been hit with another life sentence. New victims came forward after a chilling episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody aired, sparking a fresh probe by Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team.

Shock New Charges Span Decades of Abuse

Grimes pleaded guilty to 24 new charges involving 13 victims, dating back to 1987. He now faces a minimum of 22 years and nine months behind bars before parole is even considered. This case is among the biggest child sexual abuse probes ever handled in Bedfordshire.

Groomed, Drugged and Abused – Victims Speak Out

The predator lured vulnerable youngsters by pretending to be their friend, inviting them to his home where he plied them with drink and drugs. He then sexually abused them in unspeakable ways.

“Victims often don’t realise they are being groomed and may feel responsible or think they agreed to what happened. But that is never true,” a Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said.

Many victims carry trauma for years before finding the courage to speak out. Bedfordshire Police urge survivors it is never too late to seek help and report abuse.

Watch the Full Story Unfold

The latest 24 Hours in Police Custody episode airs on Tuesday, 27 January at 9pm on Channel 4 — a stark reminder of the horrors behind the headlines and the fight for justice.

Recommended for you

WhatsApp-Image-2022-10-21-at-022454-3
CLIFF SEARCH HORROR Emergency Search Launched at Roedean Cliffs After Dog Found Alone by the Water
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 17.39.44
DIGGER HEIST Four Nabbed After Digger Heist Attempt in Sevenoaks
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 16.52.50
MASK THUGS Thames Valley Police Release E-Fits After Oxford Burglary
img_9_1769603780341
FLAMES AND FUMES Cowfold Rubbish Fires Rage Near Care Home

Must READ

NO ANSWERS Serial Thief Busted at St. Pancras – Jailed in Just Two Days
SMELLY SERIAL THIEF Woman Banned from Every John Lewis Store for Designer Fragrance Theft
Man Faces Court Over Brazen Double Laptop Heist in London – UKNIP
TEEN RAPE Man Denies Raping Two Teen Girls in Bolton Court
DEADLY CRASH Man Charged Over Deadly Leeds Crash
MASSIVE NCA OPERATION Sex fiend nabbed in Liverpool amid global smuggling crackdown
FIND HER Missing Girl Sparks Urgent Search in Tunbridge Wells
SHOCKING ATTACK Police Hunt Rogue Attacker on Stagecoach Bus in Northampton
STREET BRAWL Man Stabbed in Brutal New Year’s Day Attack in Birmingham
BOILING WATER ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack and Boiling Water Assault
HORRIFIC ATTACK Rapist Traian Covaci Jailed for Nine Years After Horrific Attacks

More For You

MIGRANT CRISIS Five Arrested in Plot to Smuggle 23 Migrants Out of UK
AIRLIFTED Air Ambulance Scrambles to M6 Crash
LOCKED UP Wiltshire Child Sex Offender Locked Up After Breaking Court Order
FANS PAY TRIBUTE Charlton legend ‘Headphones Norm’ Barker dies after collapsing at match

More From UK News in Pictures

TRAVEL PERV Pervert Caught Masturbating on Elizabeth Line Train
DASHCAM NEEDED M25 Chaos: Dangerous Pursuit Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash
URGENT APPEAL Missing 72-Year-Old Woman Vanishes in Chatham
PRISONER ESCAPE Scotland Dumps GEOAmey After Violent Rapist’s Court Escape
LATEST ARREST Fourth Arrest Made in Drew Perham Murder Probe
MURDER INVESIGATION Shock Murder Probe Launched in Quiet Harwell Village

BREAKING

ARSON AND MANSLAUGHTER Teen Charged Over Fatal Beckton Fire
ROBBERY ATTEMPT Man, 80, Arrested After 95-Year-Old Woman Tied Up in Salford Robbery Attempt
SEVERE INJURIES Solihull Man Guilty of Throwing Girlfriend from Fourth-Floor Tower
COVER UP Baby Killer Jailed for Life After Shocking Cover-Up
SALFORD CHASE Electric Bike Bandits Brought Down in Daring Salford Chase
Breaking News 247
POLICE PROBE Young Boy in Sonic Onesie Found Alone in High Wycombe
JOB NEARS Ex-Trainee Officer Sacked for Refusing Transgender Pronouns

BREAKING

TRAGEDY STRIKES A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a car on Dahlia Road and died at the scene.
APPALLING FILTH Milford Haven couple jailed after 50+ animals rescued from ‘appalling’ filth
SKY LIGHTS UP Emergency Crews Rush to Stunning ‘Electrical Fire’ Lighting Up Folkestone Sky

More From UKNIP

QUICK THINKING Young Heroes Save Man on New Year’s Eve
NO INJURIES Early Morning Blaze Hits Hove Home
FRONTMAN Ex-Spandau Ballet Singer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault
ASBESTOS SCARE Hobbycraft Recalls Kids’ Craft Set Over Asbestos Scare
error: Content is protected !!