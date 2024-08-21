 Moped Rider Critically Injured After Collision with Bus in Police Pursuit

Moped Rider Critically Injured After Collision with Bus in Police Pursuit

Moped Rider Critically Injured After Collision with Bus in Police Pursuit

Moped Rider Critically Injured After Collision With Bus In Police Pursuit

A man in his 20s is in critical condition following a collision between his moped and a bus in Brantwood Road, N17, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, 21 August. The moped was being pursued by police at the time of the crash.

Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service, were called to the scene. The moped rider was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. His next of kin have been informed.

Moped Rider Critically Injured After Collision With Bus In Police Pursuit
There were no reports of any other injuries in the incident.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Road closures remain in place as enquiries continue. The Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been notified, as is standard procedure in incidents involving police pursuits.

