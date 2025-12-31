Watch Live

FLEET BOOST More Ambulances Hit West Midlands Roads in Major Boost

  Updated: 14:37
  31 December 2025
More Ambulances Hit West Midlands Roads in Major Boost

The West Midlands is getting a serious ambulance upgrade. Thanks to a fresh multi-million-pound injection from the Department of Health and Social Care, the number of frontline ambulances is set to jump by 5% – adding 23 new vehicles to bring the total up to 500.

Faster Response Times and Greener Rides

This expansion means quicker help for patients when seconds count. But it’s not just about numbers; the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) is also pushing green with eight fully electric ambulances rolling out by March.

WMAS was ahead of the pack, being the UK’s first to trial electric ambulances back in 2020. Their commitment to a cleaner, greener NHS is clear as they keep updating their fleet on a strict five-year replacement cycle.

Fleet Expansion Set to Continue Until 2026

The 23 new ambulances are just the start. WMAS plans to add a total of 142 vehicles by March 2026. So far, 87 of those new ambulances are already on the road, serving communities across the region.

WMAS CEO Speaks Out

Anthony Marsh, CEO of WMAS, said: “This investment means more ambulances on the road, more capacity for our crews and faster help for patients when they need us most.

“Every vehicle plays a part in saving lives, and increasing our fleet strengthens our ability to respond to emergencies across the West Midlands.

“We’re also proud to continue investing in modern and electric vehicles, supporting both our staff and our commitment to a greener NHS.”

