More Ambulances Hit West Midlands Roads in Major Boost

The West Midlands is getting a serious ambulance upgrade. Thanks to a fresh multi-million-pound injection from the Department of Health and Social Care, the number of frontline ambulances is set to jump by 5% – adding 23 new vehicles to bring the total up to 500.

Faster Response Times and Greener Rides

This expansion means quicker help for patients when seconds count. But it’s not just about numbers; the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) is also pushing green with eight fully electric ambulances rolling out by March.

WMAS was ahead of the pack, being the UK’s first to trial electric ambulances back in 2020. Their commitment to a cleaner, greener NHS is clear as they keep updating their fleet on a strict five-year replacement cycle.

Fleet Expansion Set to Continue Until 2026

The 23 new ambulances are just the start. WMAS plans to add a total of 142 vehicles by March 2026. So far, 87 of those new ambulances are already on the road, serving communities across the region.

WMAS CEO Speaks Out