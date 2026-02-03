Watch Live

SWEAT DREAMS More Like Crime Scenes Police Nab Gun and Drugs from “Bed Bus” in Wolverhampton

  • Updated: 11:42
  • , 3 February 2026

Officers in Wolverhampton struck a blow against crime after seizing a firearm and drugs from a bus linked to anti-social behaviour in Bushbury.

‘Bed Bus’ Used for Crime, Not Sleep

The unusual vehicle, dubbed a “bed bus,” was parked on Kipling Road and converted to house several people. But instead of providing shelter, it became a hotspot for criminal activity.

  • No insurance on the bus
  • Evidence of drug use inside
  • Reported involvement in prostitution

Police moved in on Friday 30 January, with the Low Hill neighbourhood team and local partners taking action to remove the vehicle.

Firearm and Ammunition Recovered

Initial searches led to a firearms warrant being served. Firearms officers uncovered a self-loading pistol and four shotgun cartridges.

Although believed to be a blank-firing weapon, the pistol can be converted into a real firearm or used to mimic one. Owning such a weapon is illegal.

More Drugs Found as Investigation Continues

Officers also seized suspected Class A drugs, now undergoing forensic analysis. The bus has been confiscated for further examination.

Inspector Martin Danher said: “This was an involved piece of work from one of our dedicated neighbourhood officers and the local team with support from firearms officers. The bed bus has been misused and instead has been used as a hub for crime and ASB. A firearm and ammunition have also been taken off our streets.”

Recommended for you

Motorists Have Been Reminded Of The Serious Consequences Of Drink Driving After Seven People Were Charged With The Offence In East Kent This Weekend.
BREATH TEST Drink-Driver Busted After Melksham Smash
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
RAMGATE RAMPAGE Suspect Charged for Smashing Up Local Businesses
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 15.34.54
RECKLESS ARSONIST Arsonist Locked Up After Torch Attack on Rochester Comic Shop
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 15.22.17
The most trusted Bitcoin cloud mining platform: start with zero investment and earn up to $9,800 in passive income per day.

Must READ

NEW BORN SCARE Teenager Arrested After E-Bike Crash Leaves Newborn in Hospital
TIP OFF Southampton Man Charged Over Disturbing Online Child Sex Messages
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Brings Traffic to a Standstill on the M2 in Kent
RAPIST PLEA Asylum Seeker Jailed for York Rape Pleads to Stay in UK
SAFE AND WELL Immingham Man Found Safe After Intense Week-Long Search
URGENT SEARCH Seven-Year-Old Inaayah Disappears Near Casablanca
NO SHOW Zion Zion, 65, Faces Sexual Assault Charges But Refuses Court Appearance
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Cleared of Rape and Voyeurism Charges
DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait
SEASIDE ATTACK 17-Year-Old Teen ‘Raped’ in Shocking Late-Night Attack at UK Seaside Town

More For You

Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Salisbury Assault
CRITICAL CONDTION Man in 60s Fighting for Life After Shocking Swindon Hit-and-Run
DANGEROUS PURSUIT Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Injures Teen Girl in Chippenham
Why do new casino bonus rules mean for you?
The Secret Egyptian Air Base Behind Sudan’s Drone War

More From UK News in Pictures

INTO THE FUTURE Barnsley Named UK’s First AI Tech Town
TOLL TROUBLE Humber Bridge Automated Toll Troubles Spark New Helpline
BURNER PHONE Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop
CHILD MURDERED Trial Date Set for Woman Charged with Murder of Toddler Jayla-Jean
CHILD GROOMER Retired Civil Servant Barely Avoids Jail Over Child Grooming Chat
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Assault and Car Damage Shake Conquest Hospital
JAILED Volunteer Treasurer Jailed for Stealing £56,000 from Wharf Theatre
FLAMES FORCE EVACUATIONS Blaze Rips Through Businesses on Milton Road, Reading
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
SERIAL ROBBER Masked Burglar Nabbed After 30+ Break-Ins Across England
FIRST PICTURE First Picture Emerges of Teen Stabbed to Death in Chippenham Street
TEEN SEX ATTACK Uber Driver Loses Licence After Teen Sex Attack
SINISTER WARNING Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Pleads to Avoid Deportation
MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Doncaster Drug Dealer Busted with £40k of Drugs
COLD CASE Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright Admits to Murdering 17-Year-Old Victoria Hall
GUN PLOT North East Crime Gang Jailed for Over 70 Years over Massive Drugs and Guns Plot
MURDER CHARGE Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Willesden Stabbing

More From UKNIP

SECOND FIRE Southampton Hospitals in Crisis: Appointments Cancelled and Evacuations After Fire
FATAL CRASH Man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after Met investigation
BB GUN Armed Police Descend on Keighley After Boy Points Imitation Gun

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE Teenage boy, 16, dies after brutal stabbing in Chippenham