Officers in Wolverhampton struck a blow against crime after seizing a firearm and drugs from a bus linked to anti-social behaviour in Bushbury.
‘Bed Bus’ Used for Crime, Not Sleep
The unusual vehicle, dubbed a “bed bus,” was parked on Kipling Road and converted to house several people. But instead of providing shelter, it became a hotspot for criminal activity.
- No insurance on the bus
- Evidence of drug use inside
- Reported involvement in prostitution
Police moved in on Friday 30 January, with the Low Hill neighbourhood team and local partners taking action to remove the vehicle.
Firearm and Ammunition Recovered
Initial searches led to a firearms warrant being served. Firearms officers uncovered a self-loading pistol and four shotgun cartridges.
Although believed to be a blank-firing weapon, the pistol can be converted into a real firearm or used to mimic one. Owning such a weapon is illegal.
More Drugs Found as Investigation Continues
Officers also seized suspected Class A drugs, now undergoing forensic analysis. The bus has been confiscated for further examination.
Inspector Martin Danher said: “This was an involved piece of work from one of our dedicated neighbourhood officers and the local team with support from firearms officers. The bed bus has been misused and instead has been used as a hub for crime and ASB. A firearm and ammunition have also been taken off our streets.”