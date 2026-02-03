Officers in Wolverhampton struck a blow against crime after seizing a firearm and drugs from a bus linked to anti-social behaviour in Bushbury.

‘Bed Bus’ Used for Crime, Not Sleep

The unusual vehicle, dubbed a “bed bus,” was parked on Kipling Road and converted to house several people. But instead of providing shelter, it became a hotspot for criminal activity.

No insurance on the bus

Evidence of drug use inside

Reported involvement in prostitution

Police moved in on Friday 30 January, with the Low Hill neighbourhood team and local partners taking action to remove the vehicle.

Firearm and Ammunition Recovered

Initial searches led to a firearms warrant being served. Firearms officers uncovered a self-loading pistol and four shotgun cartridges.

Although believed to be a blank-firing weapon, the pistol can be converted into a real firearm or used to mimic one. Owning such a weapon is illegal.

More Drugs Found as Investigation Continues

Officers also seized suspected Class A drugs, now undergoing forensic analysis. The bus has been confiscated for further examination.