More than 1,300 officers were on duty today as tens of thousands of people demonstrated in London

A total of 29 people were arrested for inciting racial hatred, other racially motivated crimes, violence and assaulting a police officer.

The use of Retrospective Facial Recognition achieved positive results. In one case, a man suspected of making anti-Semitic comments during a speech was arrested after being identified on social media.

Two further people were arrested on suspicion of breaching section 12 of the Terrorism Act after they were seen displaying a banner appearing to support a proscribed organisation.

Commander Karen Findlay, who is responsible for policing in London this week, said the arrests and overall policing posture reflected a sharpened, and proactive, intervention approach to the weekend’s events.

She said officers will continue to take positive action at every opportunity and particularly where allegations of hate crime are made.

She said: “The vast majority of people demonstrated peacefully during an extremely busy day in central London, with protests in a number of locations requiring a policing presence.

“It is disappointing that various splinter groups were again responsible for behaviour which has no place in London and we are determined to deal with this robustly. Fireworks were directed towards officers and four officers were injured.

“Today, we dealt with breakaway groups from the main protest quickly. Officers intervened to prevent further disruption, using the full range of powers at their disposal. This effective intervention ensured Londoners were able to go about their business.

“I would like to say thank you to all the officers on duty today, including the support we had from a number of colleagues on mutual aid from other forces, all of whom worked tirelessly throughout a long day.”

Breakdown of arrests

Nine people for public order offences, including two that were racially aggravated

Two people were arrested on suspicion of breaching section 12 of the Terrorism Act – this is in relation to the wording of a banner

Three people were arrested for assaulting a police officer.

One person was arrested for inciting racial hatred.

One person was arrested for causing actual bodily harm and a public order offence.

One person was arrested for affray, a public order offence and possession of cannabis.

One person was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

One person was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon

10 people were arrested for breaching a dispersal order