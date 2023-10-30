More than 60 arrests on first day of Just Stop Oil protests

Met officers have been responding to the first day of disruption caused by Just Stop Oil as the group began further protest activity in London.

We know this will cause disruption to Londoners and result in local officers being taken out of communities across the capital to deal with the protests.

The Met fully supports the right to lawful protest, however we are disappointed that Just Stop Oil is encouraging its members to break the law by slow marching ‘until police arrest them’. This will cause disruption for those who want to go about their daily business.

On the first day of the protests we arrested 61 Just Stop Oil activists within 31 minutes in Parliament Square.

Commander Kyle Gordon said: “This is an extremely busy time for officers across London who are providing reassurance to communities following the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“It’s unacceptable that we are having to remove officers, who are carrying out vital work in their communities at a time where there is a large number of hate crime being reported to us, to police Just Stop Oil.

“We also know the majority of the public has reached their tolerance with Just Stop Oil, which on occasion is over-spilling into violence. It’s clear the public has had enough.

“In the UK there is a presumption in favour of protest, however we won’t tolerate unlawful protest which has a negative impact on the lives of Londoners.

“We’ve heard directly from people who’ve been significantly impacted by previous protests, including those who’ve missed hospital appointments, travel for holidays and family occasions.

“We recognise that many people are fed up with disruptive protests but we also have a duty to make sure anyone who wants to protest lawfully can do so.”

Ahead of the first day of action we made three arrests as part of measures to prevent serious disruption.

On Friday, 13 October a 43-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion to commit public nuisance.



A 29-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were arrested in London on the morning of Wednesday, 18 October on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

All three were bailed with conditions as enquires continue.

Last week officers also responded to protests at Wellington Arch and the Natural History Museum where a total of five people were arrested.

We will continue to use all available powers as part of our policing response to allow Londoners to continue their daily business during the protests.