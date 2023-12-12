morgan trowland released after serving longest climate sentence in uk history

Morgan Trowland, a prominent supporter of the Just Stop Oil campaign, was released from HMP Highpoint in Suffolk today at approximately 9:45 am, marking the end of a 14-month incarceration out of a three-year sentence. This has been recorded as the longest sentence in British history for nonviolent climate activism. Trowland’s commitment was in line with Just Stop Oil’s demand for the UK Government to cease all new licenses for fossil fuel exploration and extraction within the country.

Celebrating Release, Acknowledging Ongoing Struggles

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil expressed relief and joy over Trowland’s release, emphasizing that his actions were driven by love and had far-reaching implications for citizens’ rights in the UK. However, the concern remains for Marcus Decker, another climate activist still imprisoned and facing deportation. A petition to halt Decker’s deportation has already garnered significant public support.

Notable Support and Continued Advocacy

Recently, high-profile individuals, including Dr Rowan Williams, Stephen Fry, and Emma Thompson, have shown support for the HSBC 9 action takers. Trowland and Decker, among others, have called for more courageous and effective actions from these public figures and the general populace.

The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge Protest

In October 2022, Trowland, along with Marcus Decker, staged a significant protest by climbing the Queen Elizabeth II bridge, where they remained for 37 hours. This act of defiance led to their immediate arrest and subsequent sentencing. Decker is currently fighting deportation to Germany under a law that mandates the deportation of foreign nationals sentenced to more than 12 months in prison.

UN Intervention and Government Response

UN special rapporteur Ian Fry, specializing in human rights within the context of climate change, intervened in November 2023, expressing concerns over the severity of the sentences. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, however, defended the sentences as appropriate.

Morgan Trowland’s Incarceration

While in custody, Trowland dedicated his time to reading and writing, focusing on philosophy, literature, and poetry. His works were shared online by supporters. Upon his release, Trowland, in high spirits, recited Percy Bysshe Shelley’s ‘Julian and Maddalo’ to friends and supporters gathered for his release.

A Continued Call to Action

Just Stop Oil emphasizes the critical need for collective resistance against the expansion of new oil and gas projects. The organization stresses the government’s role in prioritizing the interests of a few over the greater good, and the urgency for community-driven action to end new oil and gas projects.

In summary, Trowland’s release marks a significant moment in the ongoing struggle for climate justice in the UK, drawing attention to the broader issues of environmental activism, government policy, and human rights.