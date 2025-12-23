Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry

Motability’s chief executive Andrew Miller has taken home a whopping £924,000 this year. That’s a massive jump from £748,000 last year – including a £300,000 bonus and a nine per cent rise to his base salary, now over £500,000. On top of that, he pockets a £21,000 car allowance and private healthcare.

All this comes as the government-backed disability car scheme faces a storm of criticism for handing out luxury motors on the taxpayer’s tab.

Taxpayer-Funded Luxury Cars Spark Fury

Motability lets disabled drivers lease cars with their mobility allowance – VAT-free. But critics slam it for offering “premium motoring experiences subsidised by the taxpayer.”

The scheme’s latest figures show a 25% surge in vehicle rental revenue, now hitting a colossal £3.5 billion. Some 890,000 people use Motability – that’s about one in every six new car buyers across the UK.

Wales leads the pack, with 33% of new cars funded by Motability.

The North East follows at 26%, and London at 24%.

Premium Brands Axed – BMW and Mercedes Drivers Beware

Data reveals 85% of users splash out extra to upgrade to luxury rides like BMWs and Mercedes. But now Motability has announced it’s scrapping certain premium brands. Current BMW or Merc drivers must swap at lease renewal.

The charity vows to ramp up British-made cars, targeting half of all leased vehicles to be UK-built by 2035.

Motability Stands Firm on Pay and Plans

A spokesperson insisted Motability’s core mission is helping disabled people stay independent, despite rising costs and tax changes. They say Miller’s fat pay packet matches the skills needed to run this multi-billion-pound outfit during big changes – delivering value for users and taxpayers.

Meet Andrew Miller: Media Veteran at Motability’s Helm

The 59-year-old former Guardian Media Group chief also headed Auto Trader before joining Motability. He currently serves as a non-executive director on Channel 4’s board.