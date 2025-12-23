Watch Live

OUTRAGE Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry

  • Updated: 13:01
  • , 23 December 2025
Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry

Motability’s chief executive Andrew Miller has taken home a whopping £924,000 this year. That’s a massive jump from £748,000 last year – including a £300,000 bonus and a nine per cent rise to his base salary, now over £500,000. On top of that, he pockets a £21,000 car allowance and private healthcare.

All this comes as the government-backed disability car scheme faces a storm of criticism for handing out luxury motors on the taxpayer’s tab.

Taxpayer-Funded Luxury Cars Spark Fury

Motability lets disabled drivers lease cars with their mobility allowance – VAT-free. But critics slam it for offering “premium motoring experiences subsidised by the taxpayer.”

The scheme’s latest figures show a 25% surge in vehicle rental revenue, now hitting a colossal £3.5 billion. Some 890,000 people use Motability – that’s about one in every six new car buyers across the UK.

  • Wales leads the pack, with 33% of new cars funded by Motability.
  • The North East follows at 26%, and London at 24%.

Premium Brands Axed – BMW and Mercedes Drivers Beware

Data reveals 85% of users splash out extra to upgrade to luxury rides like BMWs and Mercedes. But now Motability has announced it’s scrapping certain premium brands. Current BMW or Merc drivers must swap at lease renewal.

The charity vows to ramp up British-made cars, targeting half of all leased vehicles to be UK-built by 2035.

Motability Stands Firm on Pay and Plans

A spokesperson insisted Motability’s core mission is helping disabled people stay independent, despite rising costs and tax changes. They say Miller’s fat pay packet matches the skills needed to run this multi-billion-pound outfit during big changes – delivering value for users and taxpayers.

Meet Andrew Miller: Media Veteran at Motability’s Helm

The 59-year-old former Guardian Media Group chief also headed Auto Trader before joining Motability. He currently serves as a non-executive director on Channel 4’s board.

Recommended for you

East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks
EAST LONDON PUB ATTACK East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks
Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder
MAXHETE MURDER Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder
Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol
DANGEROUS OFFENDERS Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol
Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey
FIND CLIVE Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey

Must READ

BREAKING

MORE SEX CHARGES Russell Brand Hit with Fresh Rape and Sexual Assault Charges
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts
CRIME SPREE Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts
Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
URENT APPEAL Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
Hundreds of Border Force Officers at Heathrow to Strike from 31 August
CORRUPT STAFF Six Immigration Officers Charged Over Theft and Money Laundering Scandal
Man in His 50s Dies Suddenly in Asda Store
COMMUNITY IN SHOCK Man in His 50s Dies Suddenly in Asda Store
Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry
OUTRAGE Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry
Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree
SERIAL ATTACKER Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree
Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park
PARK RAPE Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park
Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen's Rape in Cheshire
REMANDED Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen’s Rape in Cheshire

More For You

Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station
STATION HORROR ATTACK Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station
Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem
CRIME SCENE Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem
Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London
DUO BUSTED Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London
Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford
FIND HER Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford

More From UK News in Pictures

Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree
ROLLOVER Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree
TERROR ARREST Greta Thunberg Arrested at London Protest Backing Palestine Action Hunger Strikers
Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian
DIED AT SCENE Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian
Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
POLICE WATCHDOG PROBE Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze
NEIGHBOURS PRIASED Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze
CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault
PUB ATTACK CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault
Appeal Following Assaults At Medway Hospital
HOSPITAL BRAWL Man Charged After Violent Hospital Brawl in Gillingham
TRAGIC CRASH Mexican Navy Plane Downs Near Texas Coast
Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
HOUSE BLAZE Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses
MANHUNT Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses
Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action
STATION STING Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action
How to Plan a Perfect Two-Night UK Escape
How to Plan a Perfect Two-Night UK Escape
Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses
STREET ATTACK Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses
Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk
URGENT RECALL Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk
Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington
HIT BY A TRAIN Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington
Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested
HORROR CRASH Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested

More From UKNIP

Rogue Trader Jailed for Conning 37 Customers Out of £1.25 MILLION
MASSIVE SCAM Rogue Trader Jailed for Conning 37 Customers Out of £1.25 MILLION
Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas
BUSTED Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas
Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk
SICKENING OFFENCES Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk
Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians
HIGH SPEED CHASE Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians