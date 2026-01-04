Watch Live

Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed

 

A heartbreaking sea tragedy has claimed the lives of a brave mother and a Good Samaritan who tried to save her teenage daughter. The victims, named for the first time, were swept out at Withernsea, Yorkshire, leaving a community in mourning.

Mother and Daughter Caught in Deadly Waves

Grace Keeling, 15, was wave-watching with her mother, Sarah Keeling, 45, on Friday afternoon when she got into trouble in the unpredictable sea. Hearing her daughter’s desperate calls for help, Sarah plunged into the icy waters to rescue her.

Good Samaritan Dies Trying to Save Them

Mark Ratcliffe, 67, a passerby, spotted the danger unfolding and heroically jumped into the rough 12ft waves to assist. Tragically, both Sarah and Mark were pulled from the water late Friday evening, but Mark passed away shortly after being rescued unconscious.

Sarah’s daughter Grace remains missing as desperate searches continue despite freezing conditions and blizzards.

Tributes Pour In for ‘Selfless Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe

“A true selfless hero with a heart of gold, taken far too soon trying to save others. You were loved and will be missed forever,” said his family.

The community is left reeling by the loss of Mark, described as a loving husband, father, brother, and doting grandfather. His courageous and fatal attempt to save the Keelings has touched many.

Rescue Efforts and Ongoing Search

Cafe owner Paul Whitehead revealed how staff threw a life ring to Grace, who desperately clung to it but was overcome by the brutal sea. Emergency services responded quickly, with the HM Coastguard helicopter joining the search.

Humberside Police confirmed:

“With permission of the family, we confirm the involvement of Sarah and Grace Keeling, alongside Mark Ratcliffe, who died trying to assist. Recovery teams found Sarah and Mark on Friday evening. Searches for Grace continue with dedicated officers supporting both families.”

This tragic event echoes a similar sea fatality at Brighton just days before, as winter storms continue to batter the UK coastline.

