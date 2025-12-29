Watch Live

FEARED DEAD Mother and Two Children Die in Boxing Day Blaze as Police Dad Escapes

  • Updated: 11:42
  • , 29 December 2025
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire

 

Tragedy Strikes in Gloucestershire House Fire

A mother and her two young children, aged seven and four, were killed in a devastating house fire on Boxing Day. The blaze erupted at around 3am at a home on Brimscombe Hill, near Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Their father, a serving police officer, managed to escape the inferno but remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Father Escapes as Fire Engulfs Home

The father fled the property as flames took hold. Sadly, his wife, who is in her forties, and the two children were trapped inside. Emergency crews recovered the bodies of the mother and one child on Sunday. The second child’s body is yet to be recovered due to the unstable condition of the house.

No Suspicious Circumstances, Investigation Underway

Gloucestershire Constabulary confirmed the fire started on the ground floor and there are no suspicious circumstances. An investigation is ongoing with Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the blaze.

A cordon remains in place, and emergency services expect to be at the scene for several days.

Community Shares Heartfelt Condolences

Chloe Turner, Green Party councillor for Minchinhampton, expressed her sympathy:

“My thoughts are very much with everyone impacted by this tragic incident.”

She urged anyone with information or needing support to contact police on 101 or speak with officers at the scene.

The heartbreaking tragedy casts a shadow over the festive season as the local community mourns the loss of a family torn apart by fire.

