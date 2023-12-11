Mother Charged with Manslaughter in Sutton House Fire that Killed Four Children

A tragic case has unfolded in Sutton, London, where a mother has been charged with manslaughter following a house fire that led to the deaths of her four young children. Deveca Rose, aged 29, is facing charges of manslaughter and child abandonment in connection with the incident that occurred on December 16, 2021.

Rose is set to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today, following her charge last Thursday. The fire, which ripped through her property in Collingwood Road, Sutton, claimed the lives of her two sets of twins, Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four.

According to reports, the children were home alone when the intense blaze started, engulfing the ground floor of the house. Despite the efforts of firefighters who rescued the children using breathing apparatus and administered CPR at the scene, all four were later pronounced dead at two south London hospitals.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Rose was charged on Thursday, December 7, with four counts of manslaughter and child abandonment, contrary to the Children and Young Persons Act 1933. A police spokesperson emphasized the significant impact of the incident on the local community and the continued, complex investigation being conducted in collaboration with partner agencies.

Rose previously spoke to the media about her profound loss, expressing her deep anguish and sorrow over the death of her sons. She described them as her life and world, sharing memories of their love for school, dancing, playing in the park, and being with family.

Dalton Hoath, the father of the children, also shared his devastation and grief. Following the incident, a makeshift shrine of flowers, balloons, toys, and football scarves was set up outside the burnt-out terrace house in memory of the young lives lost.

As the case moves forward, the police have urged the public to refrain from publishing or sharing any material that could prejudice future court proceedings. The community remains in shock and mourning as they come to terms with the tragic loss of four young lives.