Mother of Six Dies After Brutal Attack in Almondbury

A murder probe has been launched after a woman was fatally attacked in Almondbury. Lisa Smith, 33, died from serious head injuries sustained during the assault in the early hours of Friday, 19 December.

Horrific Assault on Fernside Avenue

Police were called to Fernside Avenue at 12.26am where they found Lisa badly injured. She was rushed to hospital but tragically passed away on Sunday evening. A forensic post mortem will determine the exact cause of death.

Gareth Brook, 34, of Fernside Avenue, was charged with wounding with intent and appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 20 December. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 16 January. The court case will hinge on the post mortem results.

Community Rally to Support Lisa’s Family

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lisa’s family cover funeral costs and support her six children during this heartbreaking time.

“We are heartbroken to share that our dear friend Lisa has been tragically taken from us far too soon. Lisa was a loving daughter, a devoted mum, and a loyal friend whose kindness and strength touched everyone who knew her. She leaves behind six beautiful children who were her whole world.