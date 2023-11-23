Mother of Sunderland Murder Victim Expresses Frustration after Appeal Posters Are Torn Down

Tracy Williams, the mother of murder victim Kieran Williams, has voiced her disappointment after learning that appeal posters, which were placed around the local area in an effort to gather information about her son’s case, had been torn down.

Taking to social media, Tracy expressed her determination to continue her search for justice, stating, “They have pulled them down. I’m back out this week going back over the streets where they have been pulled from. If you see me, all help is appreciated.”

Kieran who went missing from home, was tragically found dead in 2022. His body was discovered in a makeshift grave in Pallion several weeks after he disappeared.

Louis Hackett, a friend of Kieran’s, was ultimately convicted of manslaughter but cleared of murder during a trial at Newcastle Crown Court. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the judge stated that the “real perpetrator or perpetrators” responsible for the murder had not yet been apprehended.

In August, the police made arrests in connection with Kieran’s case. A man and a woman were taken into custody on suspicion of perverting the course of justice as part of the ongoing investigation. Furthermore, authorities conducted a search at a property located on Sunderland’s Ford Estate.

Individuals with any information regarding Kieran’s murder are urged to contact Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Line at 0191 437 4750 or to message the team directly via the Major Incident Public Portal, which can be accessed by searching for MIPP online. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.