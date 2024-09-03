Mother of Three Young Boys Found Dead Along with Their Father in Suspected ‘Triple-Murder-Suicide’ Pays Tribute to Her Family

A heartbroken mother has paid tribute to her husband and three young sons after they were all found dead in a suspected “murder-suicide” at their home in Staines-Upon-Thames, Surrey.

Piotr Swiderski, 31, was discovered deceased alongside his children, Dominik, 3, and two-year-old twins, Nikodem and Kacper, at the family’s home on Bremer Road on Saturday afternoon.

Angelika Swiderska, Piotr’s wife and the mother of the boys, spoke out today, expressing her grief and sorrow over the loss of her family. “Piotr was an amazing husband and father to Kacper, Nikodem, and Dominik,” she said. “He loved us with all his heart and would have done anything for us. The children doted on their daddy.”

“Our boys were happy, active children, full of life and happiness. They were always smiling and even when I looked sad, they would say ‘Mummy, smile like us’,” she added. “We are grieving for them all and would like to ask for privacy as we try to understand why this tragedy happened.”

Mrs Swiderska also expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community, saying, “I would like to say a huge thank you to all our community for all the messages of condolence, flowers, cards, and teddy bears and for all the kind words about our family.”

The tragic incident came to light when Surrey Police responded to the home at around 1:15 PM on Saturday, where they found the bodies of the young Polish family. The police believe the deaths are an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.

Neighbours were shocked by the tragedy, describing the family as quiet and friendly. One neighbour, Deep Kaila, said, “I’ve known him for 35 years, we were good friends. His family are devastated. He was a skinny, fit man who was always at the allotment across the road from his house. He has two boys and a daughter, all grown up, and two grandsons.”

Another neighbour described the scene, stating, “They were quite horrific screams and everyone came out to see what was happening. It is unbelievable and traumatic. We are still in shock.”

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing, led by Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Hicks, who called it a “truly tragic incident” and thanked the local community for their support during the investigation.

Post-mortems and formal identification of the victims will take place in the coming days. Meanwhile, Surrey Police have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous contact with the family.

An IOPC spokesperson confirmed, “We have been notified by Surrey Police about the tragic incident in Spelthorne. We will be assessing a referral from the force to decide whether any action is required by the IOPC.”