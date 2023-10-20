Subscribe

Today: October 20, 2023
38 mins ago

Motorbike set ablaze in suspected Midhurst arson

Police seeking witnesses following a potential arson that resulted in a motorbike being torched in Midhurst.

The incident occurred on New Road around 12:15 am on Thursday, 12th October, leaving the motorbike completely ruined.

The investigation into the blaze is ongoing, with officers considering a possible connection to another fire reported the same night, which caused minor damage to a balcony.

Anyone with information or video evidence is urged to reach out to the police either online or by calling 101, referencing serial 44 of 12/10.

