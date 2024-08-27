Motorcyclist Dies in Hereford Collision

A motorcyclist tragically lost his life following a road traffic collision in Hereford on Bank Holiday Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) received reports from police and fire colleagues at 11:05 a.m. on August 26th, detailing a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a car on the A4112 in Kinnersley, Hereford. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were dispatched to the scene.

According to a spokesperson for WMAS, emergency services arrived to find a motorcyclist in critical condition. Despite the efforts of an off-duty doctor who was administering care, the man could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other individuals were injured in the collision.

The incident is being investigated by local authorities as they work to determine the circumstances leading to this tragic event.