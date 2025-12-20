Police are hunting for witnesses after a deadly collision in Hertsmere left a man in his 30s dead on the spot.

Crash Details

The tragedy struck at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, 17 November, in Trotters Bottom. A black Honda motorcycle smashed into a Volvo road sweeper.

Emergency crews from Hertfordshire Police, East of England Ambulance Service, and Fire and Rescue attended the grim scene.

Family Supported as Investigation Continues

The motorcyclist sadly died instantly at the scene. Specialist officers are now supporting his devastated family through this devastating time.

Detective Constable Lotty Lewis said: “My thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this time. Our enquiries into this incident are continuing and I am urging anyone with information to come forward. Did you see what happened? Please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you can help. If you have dashcam footage from the area, please check it and upload anything relevant at herts.police.uk/dashcamupload.”

How to Help Police with Information