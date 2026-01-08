Motorist Avoids Jail After Smashing Into Police Car

A driver who caused a crash that hospitalised a police officer has dodged an immediate jail sentence. Instead, he received a suspended sentence and a driving ban.

Crash on Dorset’s A31

Hassan Babaker, 35, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after the collision on the A31 near Sturminster Marshall. The smash happened around 9:30pm on 29 September 2025, when Babaker’s white BMW slammed into an unmarked police vehicle between Stag Gate and Roundhouse Roundabout.

Dorset Police confirmed the injured officer was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital. Thankfully, the injuries were not life-threatening, and Babaker walked away unscathed.

Suspended Sentence and Driving Ban

At Bournemouth crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court, Babaker was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for one year. He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and comply with a 10-week curfew. On top of this, Babaker faces a 12-month driving ban and must pass an extended driving test before getting back behind the wheel.

Rising Attacks on Emergency Workers

This case highlights the dangers emergency workers face on UK roads every day. Assault convictions against emergency workers have jumped dramatically—from just 348 in 2018 to over 14,000 in 2024, according to Ministry of Justice data.

Sentencing trends show fewer suspended sentences since 2020. Community orders now make up 34% of sentences for these offences, while immediate jail time accounts for over 22%. Suspended sentences, once around 10%, still hover around 1,400 a year but are on the decline.

The justice system appears to be shifting toward community penalties and fines for less serious cases.