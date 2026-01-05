Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25

Chaos at Junction 17

A driver was arrested on the M25 near Junction 17 after blowing a staggering 150 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath—more than four times the legal limit of 35. Police from the Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit revealed the shocking roadside result on social media.

Lucky to be Alive

Officers apologised for the delays caused by the incident but warned it could have been far worse. “The driver lost control and was lucky not to have killed himself or others,” the team said.

When Will People Learn?

The message was clear: drink-driving remains a deadly and reckless gamble. The police urged drivers to think twice and stay safe on the roads.

For more on drink-driving crackdowns, follow #OpLimit.