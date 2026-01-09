Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start

Moving to Italy from the UK is very different from what British citizens were used to before Brexit. Freedom of movement no longer applies and relocation now requires careful legal and administrative planning. This article focuses exclusively on British nationals and translates the key points of the reference guide into practical and actionable advice for those who want to live in Italy long term.

Understanding your legal status as a British citizen

UK passport holders are now considered non EU citizens. This single fact affects every aspect of your move, from how long you can stay to whether you are allowed to work or study. You can still enter Italy without a visa for short stays of up to ninety days within any one hundred and eighty day period, but this is strictly limited to tourism, family visits, business meetings and short unpaid activities. You cannot work, relocate permanently or convert a tourist stay into long term residence from inside Italy.

If your goal is to move rather than visit, the first rule is simple. Choose the correct visa before you leave the UK. Trying to fix your status after arrival almost always leads to delays, refusals or forced exits.

Passports and travel rules you must check in advance

Your passport must have been issued within the last ten years and must remain valid for at least three months beyond your planned exit date from the Schengen area. From late 2026 British travellers will also need to apply for ETIAS, an electronic travel authorisation similar to the US ESTA. This does not replace a visa and does not give residence rights, but without it you may be denied boarding.

Planning your long term visa strategy

British citizens moving to Italy usually fall into one of four categories. Workers, students, family members and financially independent residents. Each category has its own visa and documentation requirements.

If you intend to work in Italy, you generally need a job offer before you apply. Your Italian employer must request a work authorisation called a nulla osta and this is often subject to annual quotas. Processing times can be long, so early planning is essential. An alternative for some professionals is the Digital Nomad visa, which allows remote workers to live in Italy while working for foreign clients or companies.

Students planning to study for more than ninety days must apply for a national study visa in the UK before departure. After arrival, a residence permit must be requested within eight working days. Students can work part time up to twenty hours per week and may opt into the Italian public health system.

Family reunification is another common route. If your spouse or close family member is legally resident in Italy, you may be eligible to join them through a family visa. These visas are not subject to quotas but require proof of income, suitable housing and valid family relationships.

Residence permits and the first eight days

Once you enter Italy with a long stay visa, the clock starts ticking. Within eight working days you must apply for a permesso di soggiorno, the Italian residence permit. This involves submitting documents through the post office system and attending appointments at the local immigration office. Until this process is completed, many everyday activities remain difficult or impossible.

This is why preparation before arrival is crucial. Make multiple copies of your documents and keep digital backups. Missing paperwork is one of the most common causes of delays.

The Italian tax code is your administrative key

One of the most underestimated steps for British citizens moving to Italy is obtaining a codice fiscale, the Italian tax code. This is not only about taxes. It is the personal identifier used across all Italian public and private systems. Without it, you cannot sign a rental contract, open a bank account, register with the health service, activate utilities or even obtain a mobile phone contract.

The codice fiscale is comparable to the UK National Insurance number but it is required far more frequently in daily life. It is assigned for life and does not automatically make you a tax resident.

You can obtain it in three main ways. Through an Italian consulate, directly in Italy at the tax office, or via a professional remote assistance service. Many British citizens choose a remote solution to avoid queues, language barriers and appointment shortages. A practical option is the remote service available at https://fiscalcodeitaly.it which allows you to obtain your codice fiscale from the UK before moving, saving valuable time during your first weeks in Italy.

Healthcare and the Italian system

Tourists from the UK can access emergency healthcare using a GHIC or EHIC, but this is not sufficient once you become resident. After relocation, healthcare access depends on your visa type and employment status.

Workers are automatically enrolled in the Italian public health system through payroll contributions. Students and other residents may join voluntarily by paying an annual fee. Registration is done at the local health authority and requires your residence permit and codice fiscale. Once enrolled, you receive the tessera sanitaria, which allows access to doctors, hospitals and pharmacies at low or no cost.

Unlike the UK system, there is no immigration health surcharge to pay for most residence permits in Italy. However, until you are registered, private health insurance is usually mandatory and must be arranged in advance.

Practical relocation tips for British citizens

Start all applications early. Italian bureaucracy moves slowly and delays are common.

Never assume that a tourist stay can be extended or converted into residence.

Secure accommodation early, even temporary, as an address is required for many procedures.

Obtain your codice fiscale as soon as possible, ideally before arrival.

Keep paper and digital copies of every document and receipt.

Budget for translation and certification of UK documents when required.

Moving to Italy from the UK in 2026 is absolutely achievable, but it requires a mindset shift. The process is no longer informal or flexible and mistakes can be costly. Those who plan carefully, choose the correct visa route and secure key elements. For further information and detailed explanation, please read this article or download this pdf guide.

Italy remains an attractive destination for British citizens seeking a new lifestyle, professional opportunities or family reunification. With the right preparation and reliable administrative support, the move can be not only legally compliant but genuinely rewarding.