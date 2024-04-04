Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Closure of Dartford Tunnel

The Dartford Tunnel has been temporarily closed following a multi-vehicle crash, leading to significant disruptions and delays in the surrounding area.

The incident occurred on the A282 approaching the Dartford East Tunnel at approximately 2 p.m. today (April 4), prompting authorities to take immediate action to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

In a statement released on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), National Highways (@HighwaysSEAST) announced the implementation of closures between junction 1b and the tunnel, urging motorists to seek alternative routes where possible.

By just before 2:30 p.m., National Highways confirmed that all closures had been lifted and the vehicles involved in the crash had been successfully recovered from the scene. As a result, all lanes and the east tunnel of the Dartford Tunnel have since been reopened to traffic. However, motorists should anticipate residual delays of up to 60 minutes on approach to the tunnel area.

Efforts to gather further information about the incident are ongoing, with inquiries made to Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance for additional details regarding the crash and any resulting injuries.

According to a statement issued by the AA maps service, severe delays persist due to the earlier crash on the M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise, spanning from J1A A206 (Dartford) to J31 A1306 (Lakeside / Purfleet). The congestion reportedly extends to J3 (M20 Swanley interchange), with estimated travel times of around 30 minutes.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, follow official directives, and monitor traffic updates while traveling through the affected area to minimize disruptions and ensure their safety.