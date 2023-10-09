Multiple Britons Feared Dead or Missing in Israel Following Hamas Attacks

In a tragic turn of events, it has been reported that more than ten British citizens are feared dead or missing in Israel, as violence escalates between Israeli forces and Hamas militants. The news comes in the wake of the death of Corporal Nathanel Young, a 20-year-old Briton serving in the Israeli army, who lost his life in an attack by Hamas militants.

Israel has formally declared war on Hamas, leading to ongoing clashes between the two parties in two locations within Israel. The conflict has resulted in a devastating loss of life, with at least 700 people reported killed in Israel and 560 in Gaza, as Israel retaliated with airstrikes as part of the operation dubbed “Swords of Iron”.

The family of Corporal Nathanel Young took to Facebook to express their heartbreak, stating, “Our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday.” This news has sent shockwaves through the British community in Israel.

Another British man, Dan Darlington, who had been living in Germany but was visiting Israel, is also missing from the area of the attacks and is feared dead. The uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts has added to the distressing situation.

Furthermore, 26-year-old Jake Marlowe has been reported missing near Gaza since Saturday morning, following Hamas’ attack on a music festival in southern Israel. The UK embassy in Israel has confirmed this information to Sky News, indicating the gravity of the situation.

Additionally, it has been revealed that around nine American citizens have lost their lives in Israel during this conflict. Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US State Department, expressed condolences and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks. Efforts are being made to locate any remaining US citizens whose whereabouts are still unknown.