Multiple Burglaries at Commercial Units in Swindon – Help Needed

Enquiries are continuing following multiple burglaries at commercial units in Swindon.

In the early hours of December 16, six premises were broken into at Lower Basset Downs Workshops, off Basset Down Road.

In total, approximately £10,000 worth of items were stolen from scooters to fishing items and golfing equipment.

Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident and extra patrols are being carried out in the area.

We are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anybody suspicious, including any vehicles, in the area between 3am and 4am on Saturday December 16, including any dash cam footage.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230133163.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.