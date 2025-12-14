Multiple Casualties After Gunmen Open Fire at Bondi Beach During Hanukkah

Gunfire Shatters Hanukkah Celebrations

Chaos erupted at Bondi Beach in Australia on the first day of Hanukkah as gunmen opened fire during celebrations. Reports confirm multiple casualties, sparking a major police response.

Police Issue Urgent Warnings

New South Wales police are on the scene investigating a “developing incident”.

The public has been urged to stay clear of the popular tourist hotspot amid the ongoing threat.

“Anyone at the scene should take shelter,” NSW police warned.

Suspects in Custody

Authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with the shooting. No further details have been released yet.

“Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand,” NSW officials said.

The terrifying attack has left the community stunned as investigators try to piece together what triggered the violence on this sacred occasion.