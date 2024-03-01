A devastating fire has torn through a block of terraced houses in Emperor’s Gate, South Kensington, London, prompting a massive response from emergency services. The blaze, which broke out after midnight on Friday, March 1, has resulted in multiple casualties, with around 11 people treated for smoke inhalation.

The emergency unfolded swiftly, with more than a dozen fire engines and nearly 100 firefighters rushing to the scene to combat the inferno. Video footage captured the intensity of the blaze as flames engulfed the roof and top floor of the structure, presenting a formidable challenge for responders.

Footage shared on social media depicted a significant presence of emergency services personnel, with a marked cordon established to manage the situation and ensure public safety. Despite the swift response, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) reported that 15 individuals had evacuated the five-storey building before their arrival.

As efforts to contain the fire intensified, concerns mounted regarding potential injuries sustained by those involved. Currently, it remains unclear whether additional casualties have occurred as a result of the incident.

In a statement issued by LFB, it was confirmed that “fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to the scene of the fire at Emperor’s Gate.” The comprehensive deployment of resources underscores the severity of the situation and the urgency with which responders are working to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations into the incident are expected to commence promptly. In the meantime, residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with emergency services personnel as operations continue.